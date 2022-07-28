Is Gaten Matarazzo Related to Heather Matarazzo? She Posted a TikTok About It

Meanwhile, anyone with a Netflix subscription these days knows all about Stranger Things. One of the pivotal characters from the show is played by none other than Gaten Matarazzo. He's taken on the role of Dustin, the most lovable friend in his social circle.

Since Heather and Gaten have the same last name and are both beloved actors, fans are curious to know whether or not they’re related. Here’s the truth — including what Heather said on TikTok.