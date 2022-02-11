Where Was the Star-Studded Amazon Rom-Com 'I Want You Back' Filmed?

I Want You Back took advantage of the thriving film scene in Georgia, filming specifically in and around the cities of Atlanta, Savannah, and Decatur. In an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, many of the film's stars spoke out about their pleasant experiences while filming.

"I think that was a really astute thing that Jason Orley, our director, came up with, which was to say, ‘Let’s highlight Atlanta for Atlanta.’ Atlanta’s a romantic city, and it’s a modern city, but it also feels timeless and romantic. So, it’s kind of perfect city for a rom-com," said star Charlie Day.