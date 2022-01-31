Where Was 'Promised Land' Filmed? Details on the ABC Show's Lovely Locations

The first filming location that the show utilized, naturally, is its actual setting of California. Per The Cinemaholic, scenes from the first season were shot in places such as Santa Clarita, Thousand Oaks, and Burbank, Calif.

Although Sonoma Valley, Calif., was not utilized, the show's creators found an acceptable substitute in Agua Dulce Winery in Santa Clarita, Calif., which offered the breathtaking natural views that fans of the show have come to love.