Nikki DeLoach "Fell in Love" With the 'Taking the Reins' Filming Location (EXCLUSIVE)

Samantha is a competitive showjumper who eventually decides to walk away from the sport. Nikki explained that her character has feelings of doubt and isn't sure if she's continuing with showjumping because she's passionate about it or because she's trying to please the people around her.

Sam leaves behind her small-town life and pursues a career as a writer, only to eventually be forced to confront the unfinished business she has with her father and reconnect with her ex-husband (played by Scott Porter).

"I would say [Taking the Reins] is really layered in the idea of hope and in second chances," Nikki told us. In the movie, Sam's greatest challenge is "pushing past her pain" and "working through the pain of her past and allowing herself to feel it so that she can move forward."