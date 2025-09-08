Here's Where the HBO Crime Drama Starring Mark Ruffalo 'Task' Was Filmed 'Task' premiered on HBO on Sept. 7, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 8 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: HBO Max

A new mini-series on HBO has television fans wondering where the drama is filmed. The gritty crime drama, Task, stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent in charge of a task force investigating a string of violent robberies in the area.

Task was created by Mare of Easttown writer and creator Brad Ingelsby, and it also stars Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Martha Plimpton, and Raúl Castillo, per Variety. Mark plays an uninterested FBI agent who was once a priest named Tom Brandis. Tom drinks too much alcohol, doesn't get enough sleep, and is tormented by tragedy.

Here's where 'Task' on HBO was filmed.

Task was mostly filmed in Philadelphia, Pa., according to WMMR. The seven-episode crime mini-series started with viewers getting to know the show's characters. Agent Tom Brandis is put in charge of the task force investigating robberies that target drug houses of the Dark Hearts, an area motorcycle gang.

Parenthood actor Martha Plimpton plays an FBI supervisory senior resident named Kathleen McGinty in the mini-series, and she comments about a turf war brewing in the city in the show's trailer. "We need to find this crew before a turf war escalates," said the agent, per Deadline. What follows in the first episode is a "savage confrontation" in a drug house that leads to bloodshed, as well as the kidnapping of a child.

Where is Task on HBO set?

Task is set in Delaware County, Pa., the same setting as the whodunit drama Mare of Easttown. Brad Ingelsby said, "It’s just laziness," when asked why the crime drama is set in the same place as his previous project for HBO. He added that he knew the area, so it was natural to choose a location he was familiar with.

"It’s the people I know. It’s the blood in my veins. If I can write stories about this area for the rest of my life, I’d be satisfied," he said. "If I write a story about a group of people in Wisconsin or in Minnesota, I’ve got to do some research. I’ve got to spend time there to get a sense for the rhythms of their life."

He added that he wanted to tell a story about the folks he knew growing up, including a relative who used to be a priest. "My uncle was a priest who left the priesthood," he continued. "So there are connected pieces of my own life. I also felt like I had more stories to tell there. ... In Task, with Tom especially, it’s about a guy who has seen the pillars of his life and everything he held as true come crumbling down. He’s trying to make sense of his suffering."