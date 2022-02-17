Where Was HBO Max's Thriller Series 'The Girl Before' Filmed?

For some odd reason, Jane agrees to abide by the absurdly strict rules of the home's architect, Edward (David Oyelowo). Jane soon learns the disturbing truth behind Edward's enigmatic house, and trust us — it's pretty wild.

The Girl Before is an adaptation of JP Delaney's 2016 novel of the same name, and we have to say, the series does a great job of bringing the stunning house to life. Can fans visit the residence? Where was the series filmed? Let's find out!