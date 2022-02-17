Where Was HBO Max's Thriller Series 'The Girl Before' Filmed?By Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 17 2022, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
If you're in the mood to binge a brain-twisting psychological thriller, we suggest you head over to HBO Max and check out The Girl Before. The four-part miniseries, which originally aired on BBC One in December 2021, follows bachelorette PR rep Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who's looking to make a change in her life. Luckily, Jane receives the opportunity to live in a lavish, minimalistic London home.
For some odd reason, Jane agrees to abide by the absurdly strict rules of the home's architect, Edward (David Oyelowo). Jane soon learns the disturbing truth behind Edward's enigmatic house, and trust us — it's pretty wild.
The Girl Before is an adaptation of JP Delaney's 2016 novel of the same name, and we have to say, the series does a great job of bringing the stunning house to life. Can fans visit the residence? Where was the series filmed? Let's find out!
Where was 'The Girl Before' filmed?
Seeing as it's a U.K. production, it makes sense that The Girl Before was filmed in England, particularly in Bristol and London. The series began filming in the spring of 2021 and seemingly avoided any delays or shutdowns related to COVID-19.
According to Bristol 247, the BBC One original began filming in Redland, Bristol, in mid-May 2021. There, the show found the exterior location of the novel's infamous house; however, the home featured in the series is a set (we guess that means finding it on Airbnb is out of the question). But, you can visit 1 Folgate Street — the address where Jane lives — because it's a real road in Shoreditch, East London.
The interior of Jane's extremely sparse home was filmed at a set built in the Bottle Yard Studios, a film and television studio located in Bristol.
Speaking about the house's design, star Gugu Mbatha-Raw told Metro UK that she felt "very small" when she first saw the set. She added, "You really do feel there is a wow factor when you walk onto the set, and I know it’s a set, but I was so sort of caught up in it."
The Cinemaholic reported that the show also filmed in various other locations around Bristol, including Queen Square and "the Corn Exchange offices above St. Nicholas’ market." The outlet added that the University of Bristol, specifically Badock Hall, appeared in a few shots as well.
'The Girl Before' filmed a few establishing shots in London.
Ahead of The Girl Before's December 2021 premiere, creator JP Delaney spoke with MetroUK about the show's filming locations. Though he said most of the series was filmed in Bristol, some scenes from the show were shot in London.
"Even when you see the aerial shots, we sort of know whether they’re coming from the house into central London, so you might be going over Primrose Hill," JP said.
The Girl Before is now streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.