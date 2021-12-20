As any Hallmark Channel fan will tell you, the network's best movies are those that come in time for the holidays. This year, the Hallmark Channel is giving viewers 'Tis the Season to Be Merry, a film about a woman named Merry Rozelle (Rachael Leigh Cook), who, in looking for a "fresh angle to her book on relationships," finds a "new perspective and Christmas cheer" thanks to charismatic Adam (Travis Van Winkle), an aid worker, per the official synopsis.'Tis the Season to Be Merry's snowy backdrop sets the festive mood for this holiday flick. But where exactly was the movie filmed? It turns out that you can visit the farm where it was shot for yourself, and you might even recognize the location from a few other Hallmark Channel movies. Keep reading to learn more about 'Tis the Season to Be Merry and its filming location.Where was ''Tis the Season to Be Merry' filmed?Successful relationship writer Merry finds herself in a bind while working on her upcoming book, supposedly about her real-life dating experiences. When she connects with her publisher, he takes her book at face value and believes Dale, the perfect fiancé she's been writing about, to be real. Alas, he is just a figment of her imagination — a fictional character in her otherwise nonfiction dating advice book. Does Merry come out with the truth and risk her publishing deal?Our protagonist decides to go home to Vermont to think the dilemma through. During her time there, she runs into her best friend's brother, Adam, who seems to be Merry's polar opposite. Slowly, Adam ends up ticking all of the boxes the dating advice writer had wished for in her fictional fiancé.'Tis the Season to Be Merry is a fun and heartwarming movie that's perfect for the holidays. Like most Hallmark Channel movies, this Christmastime romp was filmed in Canada, specifically in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Though the story is set in Vermont, Winnipeg stood in for wintry New England.Heavy writes that 'Tis the Season to Be Merry filmed during October and November. According to an Instagram post by star Rachael Leigh Cook, October 19 was the first day of filming. "Day 1. That escalated quickly," she captioned an elf-costumed selfie with her co-star, You actor Travis Van Winkle.Deer Meadow Farms served as the set of this Hallmark Channel movie, and it sounds like the venue — which also hosts weddings, goat yoga workshops, and two spooky Halloween attractions — is no stranger to working with the network. The farm shares that 'Tis the Season to Be Merry is "the latest" Hallmark movie to be filmed at the location, suggesting Deer Meadow has previously served as the setting for several more.Heavy also adds that some outdoor filming took place on Bannatyne Avenue in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Sun posted an image of a masked crowd and Christmas decorations lining the street back in late October.\n\nCheck out photos of the Deer Meadow Farms and see if you can recognize which scenes of 'Tis the Season to Be Merry were filmed there.