If Anyone Is Looking for a Whites-Only Community, Then Arkansas Has the Town for You Their plan is to have white intentional communities so their kids can grow up in white neighborhoods without racial tension. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 25 2025, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Aarvoll

Move over West Virginia, the state of Arkansas is coming for your white people crown. According to Data Pandas, the wild, wonderful state of West Virginia has the largest percentage of white residents in the United States. As of May 2025, it's sitting at a whopping 97 percent. While it is not a whites-only state, West Virginia is made up of mostly white people.

Article continues below advertisement

If someone were looking to build a whites-only town, why not head to West Virginia? This is a question for the folks who are building a whites-only community in Arkansas, whose population is 78 percent white. Although this feels like something out of a Jordan Peele horror movie, unfortunately, it is very real. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

There is a whites-only community in Arkansas.

The whites-only community in Arkansas was founded by a group that calls itself Return to the Land (RTTL), reports The Independent. Per their website, RTTL is a "private membership association (PMA) for individuals and families with traditional views and European ancestry." Their mission is to "return to the land to separate ourselves from a failing modern society, and ... make positive cultural changes in ourselves and in our ancestral communities."

In October 2023, the RTTL built its first community in Arkansas, which spans approximately 150 acres of land. RTTL’s co-founder Eric Orwoll asked this question on X: "Do you want White cities again? Let's build them." This was accompanied by a nearly 30-minute video in which Orwoll rambles rather incoherently about their ancestors fighting to survive because they didn't rely on help from a high power or the government. It has a strong sovereign citizen feel to it.

Article continues below advertisement

Do you want White cities again? Let's build them. pic.twitter.com/CsTbvZB6uf — Aarvoll (@Aarvoll_) March 13, 2025

At one point, Orwoll mentions working to become self-sustaining to get what he calls a "Hitler 2.0," but only if you earn that. In an interview with Sky News, Orwoll said Hitler is a very controversial figure. "I'm not saying you're going to have to wait for a new person to start a new Holocaust," explains Orwoll. "I am saying you are going to wait for a charismatic leader who is going to advocate for your interests because that's how a lot of people see Hitler."

Article continues below advertisement

The RTTL movement relies heavily on the concept that it is a Private Member Organization that costs $25 to join. They believe they can avoid any potential legal issues because Orwoll frames it as a First Amendment protection. He says this is about "doing what we want on our own private land."

Article continues below advertisement

The Return to the Land movement is looking to expand into other states.

The RTTL website's "Locations" section contains information on its expansion plans. A second site opened in Arkansas in January 2025, and a third is planned for Missouri. They also aim to move into parts of the Appalachian Region, which is currently in the early stages of planning.