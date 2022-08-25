Paul and Mariel From 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane' Open up About Having a Baby on TV (EXCLUSIVE)
The USA reality show Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane is about NASCAR star Austin Dillon and his life in between races. This includes the dynamic between Austin and his pit crew member and real-life best friend Paul Swan and Paul's wife, Mariel Swan. But who are Paul and Mariel in Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane?
Distractify spoke exclusively with the couple about adjusting to life on reality TV, being "vulnerable" as they welcomed their first child with cameras around them, and what the future holds for them on television. Spoiler alert: They pretty much love filming with their best friends, so if USA renews the show, they are definitely game.
Who are Paul and Mariel Swan on 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane'?
When Austin's show premiered, fans got to know more about him, his wife Whitney, and their son, Ace. But viewers have also gotten to know Austin and Whitney's real-life longtime friends Paul and Mariel. Paul works on Austin's NASCAR pit crew, and Mariel is best friends with Whitney. And they both shared with us that filming a show together has been a special experience.
"We love doing the show with our two best friends. And you know, that's what [it's] based on, the four of us, our core group, and our love for each other," Paul shared.
They even said that they are so enjoying being with their two best friends on television and sharing "all the fun things" they do together that the idea of a spinoff is far from their minds.
Mariel and Paul welcome their baby in the season finale.
The Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane Season 1 finale features the birth of Paul and Mariel's baby girl, Bella. Mariel explained to us that giving birth on a reality TV show made her feel "vulnerable," but she agreed that it gave her and Paul footage they can look back on forever of their journey into parenthood.
"It was really crazy," Mariel told us. "I will say that I felt really vulnerable because it was such a special and amazing moment in my life."
She added that now, she can appreciate that she has footage she can look back on to relive the birth of her daughter. But it was a "huge transition" that she went through on-camera thanks to the show.
Mariel and Austin Dillon's wife run a business together outside of the show.
If you think the friendship between Whitney and Mariel is just for the show, that's not the case. They are just as close as Austin and Paul in real life. In fact, they run a jewelry business together called Shop the WM, which they started in 2019. Not only have they gathered pieces of jewelry over the years to sell, but they've also designed jewelry and been able to grow their business together.
Being on reality TV is a new experience for Paul and Mariel.
Even though Paul and Mariel hadn't been on reality TV before Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane, they have gotten used to it.
They shared that being on the show together and "going head first" into sharing their lives with the world was easier because they are doing it together.
Watch Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane on Thursdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EST on USA.