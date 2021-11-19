The Pitman Sisters Dish on Viral TikTok Fame, Future Dreams, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s easy to fall into the trap of scrolling through video after video on TikTok, but we actually don’t mind it when our FYPs include videos from accounts like The Pitman Sisters.

The three sisters went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic and now have nearly three million followers who watch their inventive dance videos. They found a way to bring joy to all of us at home and remind us all of what’s really important: making connections with others.