The Pitman Sisters Dish on Viral TikTok Fame, Future Dreams, and More (EXCLUSIVE)By Jamie Lerner
Nov. 19 2021, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
It’s easy to fall into the trap of scrolling through video after video on TikTok, but we actually don’t mind it when our FYPs include videos from accounts like The Pitman Sisters.
The three sisters went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic and now have nearly three million followers who watch their inventive dance videos. They found a way to bring joy to all of us at home and remind us all of what’s really important: making connections with others.
The Pitman sisters take trending TikTok dances and make them their own, but that’s not the only reason TikTokers love them. The three sisters — Hasley, 24, Hope, 18, and Halle, 16 — were forced back together due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they had a chance to form a new closer relationship with one another.
Distractify spoke exclusively with the three rising stars about their experiences going viral on TikTok, becoming part of the influencer community, and more.
The Pitman sisters have their own lives despite going viral together on TikTok.
Although Halle, Hasley, and Hope went viral making dance videos together, they each do their own things. Hasley, the oldest of the three sisters, and Hope are living together out in Los Angeles.
While Hasley is in law school, Hope is “just making chicken noodle soup,” she joked. In all seriousness though, Hope is in school for engineering, although her TikTok success has opened up some doors for her to explore modeling.
Hasley, on the other hand, is hoping to merge her TikTok video experience with a law degree. “I studied telecommunications at UF so I always wanted to do news broadcasting,” she told Distractify.
“My dream originally was always to do something like the Today show or to be some sort of legal correspondent for a news network. So when the TikTok stuff arose and started for us, I was like, ‘This is honestly just a great opportunity for me to start growing my own platform, then make these connections, and have fun doing it.’”
Halle, however, is still back home in Jacksonville, Fla., studying dance. “Now I'm online so I can be in LA most of the time, and I can also be here in training,” Halle explained. “TikTok definitely changed a lot of things. … Obviously, the dance industry is hard, but social media gives me a new abundance of opportunities.” Now, Halle is pursuing acting as well as dancing.
Despite the Pitman sisters going viral for dance videos, only Halle is a professional dancer.
“Halle dances and has danced her whole life growing up, and now dances professionally and is obviously really great at it,” Hasley said about her sister. “I danced when I was younger. Hope danced with us in our living room.”
With their varying levels of experience, Halle, Hasley, and Hope started dancing together on TikTok just because they enjoy it, and they seem to still be very down-to-earth about their newfound fame.
Their TikTok dance career began with Halle teaching some of the trending dances to her other two sisters. “It was fun because we were a trio, so we could find different ways to make the dances different or incorporate all three of us with different aspects,” Hasley told us. “I think that's what allowed us to stand out and initially grow.”
TikTok has brought the Pitman sisters closer together and closer to the TikTok community.
“I would say they're like my best friends,” Halle said. “Me and Hasley weren't that close growing up just because we're seven years apart, but now it feels like we're the same age. It's like I can talk to them about anything.” Not only did TikTok bring the Pitman sisters closer to each other, but it also connected them to a greater community of creators.
“It really is such a community,” Hasley told us. “When it's all the TikTokers together at an event, it's really everyone you see in one room. It really is just such a cool community. Everyone gets it, everyone knows the struggles you're going through and what you're dealing with, and everyone wants to make content.”
Hope agreed with her older sister and shared that the community of content creators on TikTok bridges more gaps than we might expect. “This person would never be on my For You Page or vice versa, but like we're all still friends and hang out,” she said.
Halle shared how the Wright brothers are basically her best friends now. “It's always funny to think about how I idolized all those people so much and now they're our friends,” she mused.
Despite all the TikTok drama and all the flak that the social media platform gets, the Pitman sisters have smartly managed to stay above it all and just enjoy the ride. Unlike so many creators, they haven’t lost themselves in their viral fame, but instead, they are using their success to get closer to the goals they’ve aspired to.
