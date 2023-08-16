Home > Television > Reality TV Meet the Three Women Looking for Love in ‘The Love Experiment’ MTV's 'The Love Experiment' stars real life best friends Marcia, Paige, and Tamara navigating a real life dating app. Who are they? Let's meet them. By Allison Hunt Aug. 15 2023, Published 10:40 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@mtv

At Distractify, we love to see women supporting women. After all, chicks before dicks. Hoes before bros. Ovaries before bro-varies ... see what we did there? Which is why we are absolutely obsessed with the three women leads in the new MTV dating reality show, The Love Experiment.

The Love Experiment stars three Atlanta based real life best friends, Marcia aka Mars, Paige, and Tamara as they navigate a real life dating app to try and find love ... or something like it. Who are they? Let's meet them!

Who are the women in ‘The Love Experiment’?

The Love Experiment follows IRL besties Marz, Paige, and Tamara as they pick potential suitors from The Hall, aka a real life dating app with real life men standing in their own kind of "window display" profile, with photos and descriptive items and all.

Tamara told PopCulture that someone had reached out to her and told her the "concept of the show." She was immediately excited and figured that "all of us are single, why not?" Both Marz and Paige were immediately in. So without further ado, let's meet the women of The Love Experiment.

Tamara

Tamara is a flight attendant and an entrepreneur with her own clothing boutique, Nicole Collection. Her bio on The Love Experiment page tells us that she is looking for a man who can be a true partner. Her Mr. Right needs to have as much going on as she does. She’s ready to meet the love her life, but past relationships have broken her ability to trust. She has had an uphill battle letting down her walls when it comes to dating. Tamara wants a man who’s as serious as she is about finding lasting love.

Tamara also already has quite the social media following with 278,000 followers on Instagram as of the date this article was posted. Her Instagram bio tells us that she even attended a HBCU.

Marz

Marz is also a flight attendant and Tamara's work wife. Her bio says, "In previous relationships, Marz has dated bad boys who provided lots of excitement, but also instability and pain. Now she’s looking for a man who can be an equal partner. Marz wants a man who also values family, while keeping up with her intelligence and passion for adventure."

Paige

Paige Shari attended Florida International University and is an event host and an entrepreneur. She owns her own management and consulting company. Paige is also starting her own Açai bowl company, Soulfull Bowls. Tamara told PopCulture that she met Paige and introduced her to Marz, and the three quickly became inseparable.

According to Paige's bio, she's often the center of attention, and any man she dates needs to be secure enough to handle that. Paige has dated eligible men in the past, but she hasn’t found the one yet. A hopeless romantic who struggles with indecision, she wants to find a man who can join her to create the kind of power couple she grew up witnessing with her own parents. Paige won’t settle for anything less.