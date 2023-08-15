Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Why Was Captain Tom at the ‘Men Tell All’? 'Bachelorette' Fans Are Confused Captain Tom, who was featured on an episode of 'The Bachelorette' this season, was at the 'Men Tell All.' But why? Your guess is as good as ours. By Allison Hunt Aug. 15 2023, Published 8:27 a.m. ET Source: ABC

We know we have said this a couple of times, but this season of The Bachelorette truly just flew by. We are only one episode away from finding out who Charity's future husband is. Our money is on Dotun Olubeko, but we're actually not here to discuss this.

What we are here to discuss is the men who have already been eliminated competing for their spots in Paradise, better known as the 'Men Tell All.' But there was one man who wouldn't be caught dead at Paradise: Captain Tom. So, why was he there? And does he even know what he was doing there? Let's break it down!

Why was Captain Tom at the ‘Men Tell All’?

It's OK if you don't even remember who Captain Tom is because low key we barely remembered either. Captain Tom was a guest star on Tanner and Sean's two-on-one date in New Orleans. The pair along with Charity took a swamp tour and Captain Tom was, well, their captain.

Captain Tom is a captain with Cajun Pride Swamp Tours. His bio on the website tells us that he was born in New Orleans, La., and is, "a passionate teacher of his Cajun heritage and love of living off of the land."

Captain Tom was actually pretty iconic on the episode in his camo ensemble because he may or may not have ever head of The Bachelorette before. On the episode he said, "Y'all with the same girl right here?" and responded with, "I don't know how that's going to work," after they tell him yes. Captain Tom then joked, "One at a time for sure."

We guess his nonchalantness secured him a coveted seat at the 'Men Tell All,' where he even had a little feature during the episode. You may remember that neither Sean nor Tanner received a rose during their date, so the powers that be over a ABC decided that it would be funny if Captain Tom gave out that rose. While he couldn't keep Charity's name straight, Captain Tom gave his rose to Sean who accepted. This moment being as ridiculous as it is started trending on Twitter...

Captain Tom's been in the audience the whole time, but we just didn't see him because of his camo shirt. #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/Oge2qaltBq — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 15, 2023

One user humorously tweeted, "Captain Tom's been in the audience the whole time, but we just didn't see him because of his camo shirt." Another user said, "Captain Tom is a star and deserves the spotlight."

I don't know why Captain Tom is there. Captain Tom doesn't know why Captain Tom is there either @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrin #wyatr — Stank (@StankySnack) August 15, 2023