A Mysterious Guest Shows up on 'The Bachelorette,' Leaving Us All Reeling Who comes back on 'The Bachelorette'? The preview for Charity's seventh episode includes a plot twist with a surprise guest we never expected. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 31 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette. There’s no shortage of surprising moments on The Bachelorette, and as the producers claim every season, this is one of the most dramatic yet! But with the preview for the Fantasy Suites episode, we’re expecting the unexpected. Someone comes back to The Bachelorette in Episode 7 that “isn’t supposed to be there.” And Charity Lawson does not mince words.

At the end of Episode 6, a visitor is hinted at in the preview for next week. But that visitor could be anyone from Charity’s brother to an eliminated contestant to someone else from the Bachelor franchise. So who comes back in The Bachelorette Episode 7?

Who comes back in Charity’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Season 20 is shaping up to be a season with many surprises and several rule breaks. After Charity sends Brayden home, despite their strong connection, he comes back to apologize. Perhaps he realized how he was perceived and wanted to salvage his reputation—even with his apologetic return, no one bought it. Maybe a Paradise arc will do him justice.

Now that we're in the last few episodes of the season, Charity has fallen in love with nearly all of her finalists. In the Hometowns episode, she meets the families of Aaron B., Xavier, Joey, and Dotun, and she feels like she’s falling in love with all of them. But that puts her heart in a difficult place when she must pick only one of them in the end. (We’re honestly supportive of a sister-wives situation, but it seems like The Bachelor franchise is only interested in traditional monogamy.)

Regardless, a preview at the end of Episode 6 teases that someone comes back to vie for Charity’s heart once again. It could just be a family member or friend, but based on Charity’s reaction, we’re expecting that the returnee is one of her 22 ex-boyfriends. And Reality Steve might actually have the answer we desire.

Reality Steve has predicted that Aaron B. returns in the Fantasy Suites episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’

While there’s no way to know for sure who shows up, Reality Steve has a way of knowing things that no one else does. He explains in his latest spoiler post:

“In between Joey and Dotun’s overnights is when Aaron shows up in Fiji to talk to Charity. Another thing the show spoiled in the preview last week. We see her being surprised as she’s sitting at the pool with producers, and that’s Aaron’s arrival. She does meet Aaron later on that night for a ‘date;’ they just don’t have an overnight. She does not take him back.”

