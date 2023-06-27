Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette 'The Bachelorette' Season 20 Is on Later Than Some Fans' Preferred Monday Night Bedtimes 'The Bachelorette' has a new time in Season 20 and viewers don't quite understand why it's on at 9 p.m. now instead of the usual 8 p.m. time slot. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 27 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET Source: ABC

There's little you could do to make longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette fans stop watching the franchise. And we aren't saying placing Season 20 of The Bachelorette in a new time slot is one of those few things, but it certainly has fans in a bit of an uproar. So, why is The Bachelorette on at 9 p.m. EST now? The time change hasn't gone unnoticed by those who are used to tuning in at 8 p.m. every Monday night.

To be fair, at the very least, we still get those super-size two-hour episodes. And Charity Lawson's group of guys are as eclectic as ever. But the integrity and general quality of the show isn't really what's in question here as viewers complain about a later time slot and, therefore, a later time that the two-hour reality show ends every Monday.

Why is 'The Bachelorette' on at 9 p.m. now?

The reason why The Bachelorette is on at a different time for Season 20 boils down to what else is on ABC on Monday nights. And, while Claim to Fame is relatively new in the reality TV world, it's another ABC hit that was given the 8 p.m. time slot that The Bachelorette typically holds. And since The Bachelorette premiered its twentieth season while Claim to Fame was still in the midst of its own season, The Bachelor spinoff was moved to 9 p.m., when Claim to Fame ends.

Claim to Fame's inaugural season and Season 19 of The Bachelorette also aired at the same time in 2022. However, at that time, Claim to Fame premiered after The Bachelorette and the latter remained in its time-honored spot on ABC.

Idk if I’m going to be able to handle this new time slot #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/TESUH6VTZG — Katherine (@prodkath) June 27, 2023

It's possible, however, that the network opted to switch things around in 2023 to give Claim to Fame a wider audience earlier in the evening. And let's face it — no matter what time The Bachelorette is on, we're going to be watching.

'The Bachelorette's new time has some viewers annoyed about it.

Even though the most die-hard, and even some of the casual, Bachelorette fans are here to stay regardless of when The Bachelorette is on, there are some complaints about the move to 9 p.m. EST. One fan tweeted ahead of the premiere, "I’m excited for Charity’s season but this new time slot is not it for my almost 30-year-old body. I’m exhausted."

I WILL be suing ABC and #TheBachelorette for AGEISM, a 9PM start time is unacceptable for geriatric viewers such as myself (age 34) and I won't stand for it!! LAWYER UP, ABC!! 😤 — Lauren (@thelweiss) June 27, 2023