Pantone Has Revealed the 2022 Color of the Year, but Who Makes that Decision?

Despite starting in New Jersey in the 1950s, Pantone didn't begin their well-known campaign until nearly 50 years later, in 2000. For the last 21 years, the institution has declared a Color of the Year, but how do they choose?

Well, per the company's website, "Twice a year, Pantone hosts, in a European capital, a secret meeting of representatives from various nations' color standards groups. After two days of presentations and debate, they choose a color for the following year."