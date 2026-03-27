Who Did Rizo Vote for to Win 'Survivor,' and How Has It Impacted His Season 50 Game? Rizo's honesty about his season has been working in his favor to build trust and make him less of an unknown to his tribe mates. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 27 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 50, Episode 5 of Survivor. Rizo Velovic went from Survivor Season 49 to Survivor Season 50, creating an interesting dynamic within his tribe. Survivor films its seasons back-to-back, meaning the Season 50 cast members don't know what happened on Season 49 as it hadn't yet aired at the time of filming. All they know is what Rizo told them, and he's been pretty forthcoming.

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Upon being asked who got Rizo's vote to win his season, the contestant answered honestly. However, his response had a big effect on fellow castaway Charlie Davis. Naturally, that impacted the rest of the tribe's dynamic and even altered the players' fates at Tribal Council. This begs the question: Who did Rizo vote for, and why was it such a big deal to Charlie?

Source: CBS

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Who did Rizo vote for to win 'Survivor'?

Rizo came in fourth place on Survivor Season 49 — getting voted out just before the final Tribal Council. The three potential winners ended up being Sophi Balerdi, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, and Savannah Louie, the latter of whom ended up being named the Sole Survivor and the recipient of Rizo's vote.

Upon talking to his Season 50 tribe mates, Rizo confessed that Sophi was his closest friend in the game, but he voted for Savannah to win. That arguable break in loyalty when it mattered most is what irked Charlie and led him to turn on Rizo.

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Source: CBS

Did Charlie win 'Survivor'?

The reason for Charlie's strong reaction is that he made it to the Final Tribal Council on his season. However, he lost out on the million when Maria Shrime Gonzalez broke her promise to vote for Charlie and opted for Kenzie Petty to win instead. Charlie was particularly stung by the fact that Maria was his closest friend and ally in the game, and the pair played nearly their entire season together. Yet, when push came to shove, she didn't find it fitting to vote for him to win.

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Fast-forward to Season 50, and Charlie saw himself in Season 49's Sophi and took it personally that Rizo voted for Savannah to win. It's worth noting that Rizo said Sophi was his best friend in the game — not his closest ally — those are two very different things in Survivor. However, Charlie didn't bother himself with details, and he proceeded to project his resentment towards Maria onto Rizo.

Charlie's reaction to Rizo's vote led to his 'Survivor' demise.

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It seems that Charlie couldn't shake the past, as the contestant's ire towards Rizo's vote led the pair to conspire against each other. In the end, Rizo won, as he secured a majority alliance and led a blindside against Charlie. Interestingly, it was the first time the Season 46 player ever experienced getting his torch snuffed.