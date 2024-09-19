Contestant Aysha Welch Co-Hosts a Popular 'Survivor' Podcast — Here's What We Know About It
One of Aysha's 'Survivor' competitors recognized her from her podcast during the Season 47 premiere.
During the Survivor Season 47 premiere, the competition heated up when some members of the new season's cast learned they had a reality TV expert also vying for the $1 million prize.
The contestant, Aysha Welch, achieved a lifelong dream by being on the show. However, fans soon discovered she's so tapped in she has a Survivor podcast.
Aysha from 'Survivor' contributes to a popular podcast about the show.
On the Season 47 premiere of Survivor, Aysha was quickly tested after failing to secure her tribe's camping supplies. After the challenge ended, one of her competitors, Teeny Chirichillo, told Aysha that she recognized her from her time on the podcast Rob Has A Podcast, hosted by two-time Survivor champion Rob Cesterino. Aysha didn't deny being a podcast host and, fortunately, Teeny said she'd keep the information secret.
Aysha has been involved with Rob Has A Podcast for several years and mostly appears on the podcast with fellow reality TV and pop culture guru Jason Reed. The podcast covers Survivor and other reality shows like Married at First Sight, Big Brother, and Love Is Blind. Her podcast job has allowed her to travel to events and earned her "a total 108K views on YouTube” alone for her Married at First Sight coverage in 2023.
While Aysha is proud of her podcasting achievements, she's currently in her survival season. On Sept. 4, 2024, the content creator expressed how grateful she was to be on the long-running show after being a fan and critic of it for years.
"SURPRISE!! I played SURVIVOR! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love this game," Aysha wrote on Instagram under a video of her talking about the competition.
"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love this game," she added. "I started watching SURVIVOR when I was 12, and I cannot believe this dream came true. I have never camped a day in my life, but I decided to dive all in and challenge myself by playing the greatest game ever."