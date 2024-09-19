Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Contestant Aysha Welch Co-Hosts a Popular 'Survivor' Podcast — Here's What We Know About It One of Aysha's 'Survivor' competitors recognized her from her podcast during the Season 47 premiere. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 19 2024, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: CBS

During the Survivor Season 47 premiere, the competition heated up when some members of the new season's cast learned they had a reality TV expert also vying for the $1 million prize.

Article continues below advertisement

The contestant, Aysha Welch, achieved a lifelong dream by being on the show. However, fans soon discovered she's so tapped in she has a Survivor podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Aysha from 'Survivor' contributes to a popular podcast about the show.

On the Season 47 premiere of Survivor, Aysha was quickly tested after failing to secure her tribe's camping supplies. After the challenge ended, one of her competitors, Teeny Chirichillo, told Aysha that she recognized her from her time on the podcast Rob Has A Podcast, hosted by two-time Survivor champion Rob Cesterino. Aysha didn't deny being a podcast host and, fortunately, Teeny said she'd keep the information secret.

Aysha has been involved with Rob Has A Podcast for several years and mostly appears on the podcast with fellow reality TV and pop culture guru Jason Reed. The podcast covers Survivor and other reality shows like Married at First Sight, Big Brother, and Love Is Blind. Her podcast job has allowed her to travel to events and earned her "a total 108K views on YouTube” alone for her Married at First Sight coverage in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

While Aysha is proud of her podcasting achievements, she's currently in her survival season. On Sept. 4, 2024, the content creator expressed how grateful she was to be on the long-running show after being a fan and critic of it for years. "SURPRISE!! I played SURVIVOR! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love this game," Aysha wrote on Instagram under a video of her talking about the competition.