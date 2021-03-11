Is Rodney Actually Cheating on Desiry in 'Marrying Millions'?

In a recent Marrying Millions episode, we see that Desiry Hall is angry with Rodney Foster because not only did he cheat on her, but he isn't telling her who it was. He basically gave her an ultimatum: She could obsess over the past, or she could accept what happened and move forward with him. Desiry's response? She chucked his ring in the yard. But on this week's episode, she rethinks her actions.

Desiry doesn't want to call it quits with Rodney, who she's been with for about two years. They've made it work, long-distance (with Desiry living in Los Angeles and Rodney in Washington D.C.), even though they kept their relationship hidden (red flag!). But now, Rodney doesn't think he wants to get back together with Desiry. Are the two totally done? And who did Rodney cheat with?

Who did Rodney cheat with on 'Marrying Millions'?

It's unclear who Rodney is cheating with, but there have been speculations from fans that he either is cheating on Desiry with real estate agent and childhood friend, Patrice Ellis, or he is actually gay and faking this entire relationship (and might be in a same-sex relationship that he's covering up).

A "friend" of Rodney told the blog All About the Tea that he'd be on Marrying Millions, but they didn't expect he'd be in a heterosexual relationship. “He told us he would be appearing on the show and to watch. My jaw dropped in complete shock after watching because this is not the Rodney I know.” They added, "He’s lived as an openly gay man for years, so we were all confused. And disappointed."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lifetime

The source says that Desiry was paid to play a part on Marrying Millions, saying, "Desiry is a hired actress playing a role on TV…she and Rodney are not in a real relationship. They both [sic] doing this for a little fame.” Could the "cheating" story just be another fabrication? It's totally possible!

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone on Twitter seems to be in agreement that Rodney is not into women (this hasn't been confirmed, nor can we find Rodney publicly saying anything about being gay).

Comedian Rae Sanni joked, "I love a man with a beard. That’s why Rodney and Desiry are my favorite couple on Marrying Millions."

Article continues below advertisement

I love a man with a beard. That’s why Rodney and Desiry are my favorite couple on marrying millions. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) September 10, 2020

One fan tweeted, "I can’t handle too much more of marrying millions, because I’m so sick of this Rodney abs Desire story line.. HE LIKES MEN DAMMIT!"

Article continues below advertisement

I can’t handle too much more of marrying millions, because I’m so sick of this Rodney abs Desire story line.. HE LIKES MEN DAMMIT! #marryingmillions pic.twitter.com/uSj6ioSgIa — Shakira Shakira ! (@KissmeKira) February 18, 2021

Another fan thinks that his sexuality is why Rodney wanted to keep his and Desiry's relationship a "secret." The Twitted user said, "Watching Marrying Millions and Rodney is 100% into men. Homegirl is his beard. She talmbout 'He wanna keep our relationship a secret.' Hmmm...ya think?"

Article continues below advertisement

Watching Marrying Millions and Rodney is 100% into men. Homegirl is his beard. She talmbout "He wanna keep our relationship a secret." Hmmm...ya think? — This is a Tabria Majors Stan Account (@PhenomenallyME3) August 6, 2020

Someone pointed out that Rodney is only doing all of this to market his wine company (Edelheiss Wine). "Rodney is doing this shit for publicity for his wine company, because...," they vaguely tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

Rodney is doing this shit for publicity for his wine company, because... pic.twitter.com/TTrVLerKIe — This is a Tabria Majors Stan Account (@PhenomenallyME3) August 6, 2020