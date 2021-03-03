Are Kevin and Kattie From 'Marrying Millions' Still Together?

Season 2 of Marrying Millions tells the love stories of seven couples, including entrepreneur Kevin David and his significant other, a part-time model and mindset coach named Kattie Morrow.

As recent episodes of Marrying Millions revealed, Kevin cherishes his independence, and he is determined to maintain certain boundaries at all costs. This ambition led to a few heated scenes in the past, however. So, is he still with Kattie, or did they break up?