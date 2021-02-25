How Fake Is 'Marrying Millions'? Fans Think One of the Couples Are Paid Actors

A certain level of production occurs in all reality TV series. While the talent on these shows are using their real names, for the most part, sometimes that's the only real aspect of a show. Is Marrying Millions one of those programs? Is it that scripted?

The term "reality TV" is so broadly defined these days that it's pretty much a given there's going to be some shows that are "kinda faked" and others that are "totally fake."

While Brian and Gentille maintain that their relationship was authentic, there's a lot of evidence to suggest that they were just playing stuff up for the cameras.

Prior to officially tying the knot, you need to get a marriage license, so it's difficult to imagine that Brian and Gentille were seriously considering spending eternal, matrimonial bliss with one another since they didn't even obtain a license beforehand. Also, The List indicated that the house Gentille was living in in the show was actually a "staged" house.

However, if you consider that they canceled their wedding hours before it was supposed to take place in a dramatic fashion, you'll see how shady the lack of a certificate is.

It doesn't help that Brian's got an alias too (Dave Smith) or that there wasn't a marriage license on file for the couple. If you've seen what's happened with Brian and Gentille's relationship, you might be saying, "Well that's not such a big deal because they ended up not getting married anyway!"

It's the million-dollar-question (I hate myself for that one) that fans of the show have been asking, especially since it was discovered that 2019's married couple Brian Bru and Gentille Chhun are, according to Starcasm , actually actors with a long list of IMDB credits. Gentille's been featured on a large number of reality TV shows and Brian's got some 60 different entries on the Internet Movie Database to his name.

Scripted or not, Twitter seems to be having a field day with 'Marrying Millions.'

While the case of Brian and Gentille definitely seems like it was pre-scripted, some of the other couples on the show certainly look like they could be legitimate. For example, Bill Hutchinson and Briana Ramirez. "We consider being on reality TV just one more adventure in life that we can look back on and say, 'That was fun,'" Bill said.

He went on to say that the cast and crew of the show were total professionals and he was more than happy to welcome them into his homes: "They were very polite. We enjoyed having them in our home in Dallas and we enjoyed having them in our home in Miami." That being said, the producers of the show wouldn't let the couples on the program know the name of the show as they felt that the majority of people wouldn't agree to do it if they knew that their finances were the "thesis" of the series.

Katie Hamilton (who appeared with her S.O. Kolton Pierce on the program) stated that the producers in charge of making the show were being tight-lipped about what the show was named. "I was asking every day about the name. To their credit, they didn't tell me until we were well at the point of no return because I would not have done it," she told All About the Tea.

