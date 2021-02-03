Season 2 of 'Marrying Millions' Features Multimillionaires Like Bill Hutchinson

Season 2 of 'Marrying Millions' Features Multimillionaires Like Bill HutchinsonBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 3 2021, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Season 2 of Marrying Millions charts how self-made millionaires, real estate moguls, and the like attempt to find love — and build lasting and meaningful relationships with people way below their income bracket.
The fan-favorite reality TV show on Lifetime charts how couples like Gentille Chhun and Dave Smith (aka Brian Blu) or Rick Sykes and Erica Moser manage to overcome various issues. But how much exactly is the cast members' net worth? Who is the richest of the richest?
Season 2 of 'Marrying Millions' features millionaires like Bill Hutchinson and Kevin David.
Real estate mogul Bill Hutchinson and his girlfriend, Brianna Ramirez, first appeared in Season 1 of Marrying Millions, and they agreed to return to the show for another season as well.
Bill and Brianna first met at a Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant where she was hostessing at the time. Although their assets are vastly different — some believe that Bill's net worth about is around $100 million — the age gap between the two is also significant. Bill is 62, while Brianna is around 22.
Reportedly, 'Marrying Millions' star Gentille Chhun has a net worth of around $15 million.
In Season 1 of Marrying Millions, Gentille Chhun caused a stir by leaving her fiancé, construction worker-cum-actor Dave Smith (aka Brian Blu), at the altar. Gentille made around $15 million over the years. Reportedly, Dave lives with his parents.
Donovan Ruffin's net worth has baffled fans for quite some time now.
As a real estate mogul, public speaker, and influencer, twenty-something Donovan Ruffin could have easily saved up around $3.5 million, some fans claim.
However, the real value of his assets has sparked some debates. Some argue that his net worth is firmly below $10 million, while others are convinced that it is around $10-$15 million.
Rick Sykes's net worth is believed to be around $10 million.
A media personality and yacht owner, Rick's personal assets are thought to be around $10 million. His girlfriend, Erica Moser, describes herself as a licensed realtor and entrepreneur. Her net worth is unknown.
One of the most controversial stars on Marrying Millions, Kevin David raised eyebrows with his super-coordinated approach toward expenditure.
Although the e-commerce specialist and self-made millionaire is thought to have somewhere between $4 to $30 million — depending on which resources you consult — he insisted that he and his girlfriend, Kattie, split the bill when they went out on a date.
Beauty guru Nonie Creme is thought to have a net worth of around $10 million.
Nonie is the brains behind several highly successful beauty and makeup brands, including BeautyGARDE. It's understood that she used to be the founding creative director of Butter London. Reportedly, she is worth around $10 million. Her beau, Reese Record, is an arborist and handyman.
Rodney Foster, the founder and CEO of Edelheiss Wine, is thought to have a net worth between $2.5 and $5 million. His girlfriend on the show, Desiry Hall, describes herself as an actor, show host, writer, model, entrepreneur, and producer in her Instagram bio. Her net worth is unknown.
Catch new episodes of Marrying Millions every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.