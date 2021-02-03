Season 2 of 'Marrying Millions' Features Multimillionaires Like Bill Hutchinson

Season 2 of Marrying Millions charts how self-made millionaires, real estate moguls, and the like attempt to find love — and build lasting and meaningful relationships with people way below their income bracket.

The fan-favorite reality TV show on Lifetime charts how couples like Gentille Chhun and Dave Smith (aka Brian Blu) or Rick Sykes and Erica Moser manage to overcome various issues. But how much exactly is the cast members' net worth? Who is the richest of the richest?