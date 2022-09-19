A New Season of Call The Midwife Is Coming This December, But Who Died In Season 11?

While only two named characters on the show die, the death toll of the train accident is five people. Call the Midwife has dealt with death, stillbirths and the like, but they've always strictly performed medicine during childbirth. They may not be doctors, but they have knowledge that translates well enough to save people who are hurt.

The ending of season 11 is full of tragedy, but the Midwives are there with compassion to help people at the very beginning of their lives and at the very end.