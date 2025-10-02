Who Does Mel Owens End Up with on 'Golden Bachelor'? Here's the Scoop (SPOILERS) Mel Owens is Season 2's 'Golden Bachelor.' So, who does he end up with? By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 2 2025, 9:03 a.m. ET Source: ABC

When Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor got underway, it did so with no small amount of drama. In fact, rumors suggest that the intended star of the season, Mel Owens, nearly got fired for seemingly ageist comments about women over the age of 60. Notably, Mel was 66 years old when filming commenced.

Nonetheless, ABC forged ahead, and Mel became the controversial second Golden Bachelor. So, who did this second silver fox end up with? Here's what we know about his love match. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Who does Season 2's 'Golden Bachelor' end up with?

Right from the start, it was clear that Mel wasn't coming to play. A father of two who used to play for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and later became a sportscaster, Mel was confident in the spotlight and knew how to work his angles. But after he pledged to eliminate any woman over 60 before even meeting them, fans were already a little unsure of how he'd play on screen with his prospective matches.

Despite his reservations about age, it was 64-year-old Gerri Flowers who received Mel's "First Impression" rose, and he seemed interested in getting to know all of the women on the show. He had one-on-one dates with several women, including the first, which he shared with 62-year-old retired firefighter and bomb tech Peg Munson, and later on with fitness pro 65-year-old Debbie Siebers.

From the start, Mel made it clear that he was more focused on finding love than finding a wife. So, did he find her? We don't know yet. As of the publication of this article and despite several leaks about Season 2, we still don't know for sure who he ended up with

Season 2 proves that the internet is here for it. The women, we mean.

But what we do know is that fans of the series are absolutely crazy about Season 2. And it has absolutely nothing to do with Mel himself. Rather, people are utterly charmed by his romantic prospects who are a varied and fascinating group of women.

In social media comment sections, fans are skeptical of Mel and his motives, while they are utterly fascinated with the women he keeps fumbling his chances with.

In the comment section of one early Season 2 recap, one TikToker wrote, "Not gonna lie when you said we already have a villain I thought you were referring to Mel." Another mused, "what if we stopped having this and started a show of ladies 60+ trying new things??" One wrote, "The women seem fun to watch - the bachelor seems more like a prop," and another added, "ok these women are making me feel better about aging tbh. holy moly they are gorgeous."

In the comment section of one early Season 2 recap, one TikToker wrote, "Not gonna lie when you said we already have a villain I thought you were referring to Mel." Another mused, "what if we stopped having this and started a show of ladies 60+ trying new things??" One wrote, "The women seem fun to watch - the bachelor seems more like a prop," and another added, "ok these women are making me feel better about aging tbh. holy moly they are gorgeous."