Just How Wealthy Is Mel Owens, 'The Golden Bachelor' Lead? He Previously Played in the NFL Our guess is that he's sitting on a pretty sizable nest egg. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 23 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: ABC

When ABC announced in April 2025 that Mel Tyrae Owens would be the lead for The Golden Bachelor Season 2, folks immediately got invested in learning everything they could about him — what does he do, where does he live, and of course, what’s his net worth? Mel, 66, was born in 1958 in Detroit and is actually a former NFL player (surprise, surprise) turned lawyer. So far, his track record is pretty impressive — and we should also mention, he’s a father of two sons whom he shares with his ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, sure, going on The Golden Bachelor is all about finding love and making a real connection with someone. But let’s be honest — it’s only natural to wonder what kind of wealth a guy like Mel might be sitting on. So, let’s take a look at Mel Owens’s net worth, factoring in his football career and time practicing law.

What is Mel Owens's net worth?

Source: Hulu

Mel Owens is new to the spotlight — the reality TV spotlight, that is — so his exact net worth hasn’t been made public. But based on his current career, NFL history, and what he could be making from his Golden Bachelor appearance, it’s safe to estimate that he’s worth somewhere around $200,000 or more (we’ll break down how we got to that number below).

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Tyrae Owens Former NFL player, lawyer Net worth: $200,000 Mel Owens is a former NFL player turned law firm founder specializing in sports-related injuries. But he gained even more recognition when ABC named him the lead for The Golden Bachelor Season 2 in April 2025. Birthdate: 1958 Birthplace: Detroit, Mich. NFL position: Linebacker Height: 6 feet, 2 inches Kids: 2

'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens played in the NFL for 10 seasons.

Mel played college football at the University of Michigan (where he also graduated in 1981 with a BA) before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He spent 10 seasons in the league as a linebacker, according to NBO Law.

Article continues below advertisement

After his time in the NFL, Mel earned his Series 7 License and worked at Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor. But his career journey didn’t stop there — he went back to school and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of California at San Francisco, Hastings School of Law.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens is a founding partner of a law firm.

By 2006, Mel was ready to open a brand new chapter. He founded NBO Law, a firm that focuses on sports law, workers’ compensation, and sports-related injuries, per his firm’s website.

Since it’s unclear whether Mel held onto any of his NFL fortune or how he currently manages his earnings, the best estimate of his net worth comes from what he might be making through his law firm and reality TV appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

@thewrap “The Golden Bachelor” will return to ABC and Hulu, with a new leading man in NFL veteran-turned-lawyer MelOwens. ♬ original sound - TheWrap

According to Glassdoor, a small law firm typically brings in around $85,000 per year, though that number can vary depending on the size of the firm, number of clients, and caseload. NBO Law doesn’t highlight any major cases on its site, and Mel appears to be the only listed legal representative, so it’s possible the firm brings in under $100,000 annually.