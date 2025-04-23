Just How Wealthy Is Mel Owens, 'The Golden Bachelor' Lead? He Previously Played in the NFL
Our guess is that he's sitting on a pretty sizable nest egg.
When ABC announced in April 2025 that Mel Tyrae Owens would be the lead for The Golden Bachelor Season 2, folks immediately got invested in learning everything they could about him — what does he do, where does he live, and of course, what’s his net worth?
Mel, 66, was born in 1958 in Detroit and is actually a former NFL player (surprise, surprise) turned lawyer. So far, his track record is pretty impressive — and we should also mention, he’s a father of two sons whom he shares with his ex-wife.
Now, sure, going on The Golden Bachelor is all about finding love and making a real connection with someone. But let’s be honest — it’s only natural to wonder what kind of wealth a guy like Mel might be sitting on. So, let’s take a look at Mel Owens’s net worth, factoring in his football career and time practicing law.
What is Mel Owens's net worth?
Mel Owens is new to the spotlight — the reality TV spotlight, that is — so his exact net worth hasn’t been made public. But based on his current career, NFL history, and what he could be making from his Golden Bachelor appearance, it’s safe to estimate that he’s worth somewhere around $200,000 or more (we’ll break down how we got to that number below).
Mel Tyrae Owens
Former NFL player, lawyer
Net worth: $200,000
Mel Owens is a former NFL player turned law firm founder specializing in sports-related injuries. But he gained even more recognition when ABC named him the lead for The Golden Bachelor Season 2 in April 2025.
Birthdate: 1958
Birthplace: Detroit, Mich.
NFL position: Linebacker
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Kids: 2
'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
Mel played college football at the University of Michigan (where he also graduated in 1981 with a BA) before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He spent 10 seasons in the league as a linebacker, according to NBO Law.
After his time in the NFL, Mel earned his Series 7 License and worked at Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor. But his career journey didn’t stop there — he went back to school and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of California at San Francisco, Hastings School of Law.
Season 2 'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens is a founding partner of a law firm.
By 2006, Mel was ready to open a brand new chapter. He founded NBO Law, a firm that focuses on sports law, workers’ compensation, and sports-related injuries, per his firm’s website.
Since it’s unclear whether Mel held onto any of his NFL fortune or how he currently manages his earnings, the best estimate of his net worth comes from what he might be making through his law firm and reality TV appearance.
According to Glassdoor, a small law firm typically brings in around $85,000 per year, though that number can vary depending on the size of the firm, number of clients, and caseload. NBO Law doesn’t highlight any major cases on its site, and Mel appears to be the only listed legal representative, so it’s possible the firm brings in under $100,000 annually.
As for his Golden Bachelor salary, leads reportedly earn between $100,000 and $250,000. If we go with the lower end and combine that with an estimated $100,000 from his law practice, Mel’s net worth could land somewhere around $200,000. That said, we don’t know whether he owns property or other assets (or how much he’s saved), so his actual fortune could be significantly higher.