Who Got Mel Owens's First Impression Rose On 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2? By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET

The second season of The Golden Bachelor returned on Sept. 24, 2025, featuring former NFL player turned lawyer Mel Owens, 66, and 23 Golden Gals. As usual, Mel got to meet and mingle with the ladies, and even offered an apology for his past comments about cutting any women 60 and over (this is the “golden” bachelor, after all).

Of course, he also handed out the coveted first impression rose, meant to signal which lady sparks his interest above the rest. Not only did Mel give the first impression rose to a woman over 60, but it couldn’t be more fitting, given her last name. Think you know who it is? Keep reading to find out!

Who got the first impression rose on 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2?

The first impression rose went to 64-year-old Gerri Flowers from Rockville, Md., in The Golden Bachelor Season 2. But it was her touching story about her family and how she didn’t put herself first that really moved Mel Owens, the season’s lead, prompting him to give her the coveted rose. To top off the episode, the two even shared a kiss.

When Gerri first stepped out of the limo to meet Mel, she said, “Mel, it’s such a pleasure,” and grabbed his hands. She continued, “I’ve been a nurse for 35 years, but I own a home care agency now…You know what, Mel? I can care for all your needs.” Wearing a nurse’s cap and stethoscope, her outfit may have earned her a few extra points, too.

Gerri later told Us Weekly that when she first saw Mel, it was his eyes that caught her attention, which she described as “genuine.” She added that she found him very attractive and handsome, so at least we know this isn’t one of those “they look better on TV” situations.

When asked about receiving the first impression rose, Gerri admitted she was “absolutely shocked” because she “had no idea” it would go to her. At the same time, she said she was “so thankful” and already felt a connection to Mel. In the premiere, Gerri shared details about her late husband and raising their kids, which she said “touched his heart.”

What happened to Gerri Flowers’s husband?

During her Night 1 intro video, Gerri revealed that her husband, David, had died at the age of 47 from an aortic aneurysm, according to Decider. “He was the love of my life. He left me with three beautiful children. It was extremely hard, but now it’s my time. David would want me to find love again. And now, 18 years after my husband’s death, I am so ready for love."