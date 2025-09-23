Meet 'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens’s Ex-Wife, Whom He Was Married to for 17 Years "Hoping there will be a woman worthy of this man!" Well, there already was one! By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 23 2025, 6:18 p.m. ET Source: ABC;LinkedIn/

Before former NFL player turned lawyer Mel Owens, 66, signed on to lead The Golden Bachelor Season 2, which premieres on Sept. 24, 2025, he had a wife and kids (well, the latter still holds true). That’s right, Season 2’s Golden Bachelor was once in a committed marriage and welcomed two children with his now ex-wife, Fabiana Owens (née Pimentel), before she filed for divorce in 2020, per US Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

Although it’s been roughly five years since the filing, Daily Mail reported that the divorce wasn’t officially finalized until December 2024 (clearly, these things take time!). But with Mel now front and center for Season 2 and his divorce still fairly recent, fans are curious about who his ex-wife is and how old their kids are. So, let’s dive in.

Who is Mel Owens's ex-wife?

Source: ABC

Season 2’s Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens, was married to Fabiana Owens for nearly 18 years before they called it quits. The pair tied the knot on May 17, 2002, according to divorce paperwork obtained by US Weekly, which also noted that Fabiana is 19 years younger than Mel.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel’s NFL career came before his wedding, but by the time he pivoted to law, he was already married, passing the bar exam in 2003 shortly after tying the knot. Fabiana, now based in Corona del Mar, Calif., was working on the marketing team for VARIG in Brazil just before their marriage, according to her LinkedIn.

Article continues below advertisement

That role ended in May 2002, and her next position didn’t come until May 2007, when she joined Mel’s law firm, NBO Law, as a part-time assistant manager, a role she held for just over nine years, leaving in May 2016. Around the time of their divorce, Fabiana co-founded Final Touch Organizing, working there until May 2023.

She now serves as the Director of the Experiences Department for Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a role she took on in May 2023. While she seems to be doing well for herself, she reportedly received a $980,000 settlement from the divorce, per Daily Mail, though she waived alimony and spousal support. Mel, meanwhile, got to keep their Orange County, Calif., home.

Article continues below advertisement

As for why they ended things, court documents cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing. Regarding her reaction to Mel appearing on The Golden Bachelor, she told Daily Mail: “Good luck. I mean, it’s going to be bad. But anyway, I don’t want to be involved in this.”

The #GoldenBachelor Mel Owens on the qualities he's looking for in a companion pic.twitter.com/cpUsnRC0mv — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 19, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids does Mel Owens have?

Mel and Fabiana welcomed two children during their marriage. Their first son, Lucas, was born in 2005, followed by their second, Andre, in 2007, making them around 18 and 20 now.