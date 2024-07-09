Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette 'The Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Excitedly Offers [SPOILER] the First Impression Rose "I can't stop thinking about you all night," Jenn Tran tells her first impression rose recipient. "I'm really excited to get to know you a lot more." By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Ramona Rosales

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21, Episode 1 of The Bachelorette. If you’re looking to combat these hot summer nights, we have the perfect remedy: Grab a bottle of wine, settle in front of the TV, and catch the new season of The Bachelorette! After finishing in fifth place on Season 28 of The Bachelor, 26-year-old physician assistant student Jenn Tran breaks ground as the first Asian-American in the lead role in the history of the Bachelor franchise.

If you're an avid viewer like us who tunes in every season, one thing we eagerly anticipate each premiere is finding out who receives that coveted first impression rose. It's a moment that can either mark someone as a frontrunner or make them a target. So, without further ado, who gets Jenn's first impression rose? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Who gets Jenn's first impression rose on 'The Bachelorette'?

OK, we can't lie — we're still surprised by Jenn's choice for the first impression rose. While she had great conversations with several of the guys, in the end, Jenn decides to give the first impression rose to 27-year-old contractor Sam McKinney!

"I feel like there has been something there and I can't stop thinking about you all night," Jenn tells Sam M. "I don't always pick the right men, but there is something in my gut that is just telling me that there's something [between us]. I'm really excited about it, and I'm really excited to get to know you a lot more."

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

After placing the rose on the lapel of his jacket, Jenn pulls Sam M. in for a kiss. Things heat up quickly as they passionately make out on a couch while the other contestants prepare for the season's first rose ceremony.

Well, everyone, it seems we've found our first frontrunner of the season! However, with the infamous "first impression rose curse" looming large, we can't help but ponder: Will Jenn ultimately choose Sam M. at the end of her journey? Keep scrolling to find out, but beware of potential MAJOR spoilers!

So, does Jenn end up with Sam M.?

Despite receiving the coveted first impression rose, Sam M. doesn't appear to be Jenn Tran's final choice. It's unknown when he exits the competition, but the official trailer for the rest of the season hints that some of the other contestants aren't too fond of him. "Sam is probably one of the most conniving people in this house," Devin tells one of the other guys. "Everything he says is calculated."

The trailer then shifts to a scene of Sam M. smiling and laughing, followed by a clip of Sam telling Jenn he loves her. She responds by asking, "But why me?" Jenn is then seen getting up from the couch and walking away from Sam as she says in a voiceover, "How can you love me when you don't really know me?"