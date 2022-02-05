Which Houseguests Were Sent Packing on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3? (SPOILERS)By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 4 2022, Published 11:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.
Each season of Celebrity Big Brother has just one grand prize winner. But every week, at least one houseguest (and maybe even more!) gets sent packing after a house vote determines which players get to stick around. The evicted houseguests are later brought back to serve on the jury to decide between the final two players at the end of the season. Because of that, it's important for other houseguests to remain diplomatic, even as they're nominating their opponents. It's an intense game that calls for double the politicking — but also delivers double the shady drama.
Each week, the Head of Household (HOH) initially picks the houseguests they think should leave (or sometimes, the houseguest they want to use as a pawn). On eviction night, those up for eviction can attempt to make their case to the other players for why they should stick around. Eventually, those not up for elimination cast their votes, and the HOH only gets to vote in the case of a tie. Whoever gets evicted must leave right away.
But remember this is Celebrity Big Brother. There are twists and turns and other surprises unlike the original show — things don't promise to be so simple. So, who got evicted on Celebrity Big Brother and how did it happen? Keep reading to find out!
Who was evicted on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3?
Heading into the first eviction, HOH Miesha Tate had just put Mirai Nagasu and Carson Kressley on the chopping block. While Mirai was the true target (Mirai had opened her mouth to Teddi about Miesha's initial plans to try to send Teddi home), Miesha assured Carson that he was just a pawn.
However, with the Power of Veto competition still needing to take place and the curse of the Gala Gift looming overhead, truly anything could happen. So, what went down?
After Carson won the Power of Veto, he obviously pulled himself off the block, leaving Mirai left. Carson's power made it clear to Miesha and her co-conspirator Todrick Hall that Carson needed to be taken down a few pegs. To do so, Miesha ultimately replaced Carson by nominating his "no. 1 ally," Teddi Mellencamp.
With Teddi and Mirai now on the block, they set out to gain support from the other houseguests in order to stay in the game. But of course, that's when Julie Chen decided to announce that it was time to explain the Gala Gift curse. Just like last time, the hat would be passed around to each houseguest. But unlike last time, the final person to wear the hat wouldn't be safe. They'd have to personally replace one of the nominees on the block.
It was Todd Bridges who received the hat last. He chose to remove Mirai from the block, leaving himself and Teddi as the final nominees. Todd and Teddi gave their pitches to the group, but ultimately, Teddi's wasn't enough to save her. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was sent packing in a vote of 5-3.
Even though some viewers might not have wanted to say goodbye to Teddi, especially given the way it went down, this is just the price you pay for participating in such a cutthroat game!
Catch Celebrity Big Brother airing most Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on CBS through Feb. 23. (Learn more about the schedule here.)