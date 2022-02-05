Which Houseguests Were Sent Packing on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.

Each season of Celebrity Big Brother has just one grand prize winner. But every week, at least one houseguest (and maybe even more!) gets sent packing after a house vote determines which players get to stick around. The evicted houseguests are later brought back to serve on the jury to decide between the final two players at the end of the season. Because of that, it's important for other houseguests to remain diplomatic, even as they're nominating their opponents. It's an intense game that calls for double the politicking — but also delivers double the shady drama.