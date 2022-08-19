The 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Finale Officially Unmasks "A" (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Throughout the entire first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the all-new generation of little liars were up against one menacing threat: "A." Unlike its Freeform counterpart, this assailant was more ruthless than ever, piling up ghastly kills and a massive body count that rivals anything Michael Myers has ever done.