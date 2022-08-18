Return of #Ezria? 'Original Sin' Star Jeanette Bonner Talks "Very Deliberate" Finale Mention (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Content warning: This article mentions fictional instances of sexual abuse.

Throughout the first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, fans have been digging nonstop for clues regarding the father of Imogen's (Bailee Madison) baby. Eventually, we learn that her pregnancy resulted from a sexual assault; once Tabby (Chandler Kinney) opens up about her own assault, she and Imogen believe the same person did this to them.