Armani Johnson Is Looking to Make a Name for Herself and for Women in Street Racing on 'Street Outlaws'

The cast members of most iterations of the Street Outlaws universe have predominantly been men. Aside from a few notable women who have gotten behind the wheel or helped racers out, the show has largely focused on the male-dominated industry and even propagated it through its casting choices. However, Street Outlaws: Gone Girl is here to change that entirely.

So, who exactly is Armani? Keep reading for all of the known details on the reality star.

By focusing almost wholly on the contributions of women in the street racing game and how they're attempting to shift the existing paradigm, Street Outlaws: Gone Girl is taking the preconceived notions of what street racers can be and flipping it on its head. The show spotlights a group of women racers, one of whom is Armani Johnson , who is making waves for her driving prowess.

Who is Armani Johnson from 'Street Outlaws: Gone Girl'? She is one of the fastest women in racing.

Although the new show is only in its first season, Street Outlaws: Gone Girl has spotlighted some pretty talented women racers and proven that not just men can excel at the sport. Stars like Lizzy Musi, Courtney Anton, and Armani are quickly becoming some of the most widely recognized female street racers and have already beaten several veteran male participants in races since the show started airing on Sept. 6, 2021.

As for personal details regarding Armani, information is sparse, considering she is still a burgeoning star and has only shared small tidbits on social media about herself. Although she was born in Las Vegas, Armani's exact age is unknown. Per an Instagram post, her birthday falls on July 2, but no year was provided for further context.

It appears that the street racer is also a bit of a fashionista, as she has shared images of herself on social media sporting brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Bottega Veneta. Most of her posts consist of posed images showing off her fashionable looks. As far as her romantic life goes, there are no available details regarding who she's dating.

But one post on Armani's Instagram provides information regarding her start in street racing and her take on being a star on Street Outlaws: Gone Girl. In the caption accompanying a promotional poster for the show, Armani reveals that her father was the one who noticed her skills behind the wheel in 2019 and encouraged her to break through into the street racing world.

"If you would’ve asked me five years ago if I could picture myself street racing, the answer would’ve been HELL NO!! Lol," she led off the caption by saying, adding that "these past two years have changed my perspective." Armani addressed that the industry is largely male-dominated, but noted that aside from the support of her father, she "gained sooo much respect for not only the sport, but for the ladies [who] have taken me in, under their wing."