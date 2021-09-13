Chelsea Day Has Made It Clear Through Her Role on 'Street Outlaws' That She Is a Talented Street Racer

Plenty of information can be gathered from Chelsea's Instagram, including some of the things that are apparently most near and dear to her heart. The racer constantly posts photos of herself with her two children as well as with Joshua and their dog, showing a clear passion for her family.

Aside from those posts about her family (and Street Outlaws Memphis), it appears that Chelsea is a tattoo aficionado, and some of her most visible ink has to do with her kids. She has shared images of two clocks tattooed on her forearms that seemingly represent the birth times of Kamden and Novaleigh.

Chelsea also appears to be an avid basketball fan, with posts in support of the Cleveland Cavaliers on her feed.