'Street Outlaws' Star Jeff Lutz Is Currently Recovering From an Accident

If you have a deep affinity for cars and street racing, more than likely the Discovery hit show Street Outlaws is saved on your DVR. The show, which follows the underground Oklahoma City street racing circuit , gives fans an inside look at how the culture brings car lovers together and shows their favorite drivers compete for big money prizes and street cred titles.

Jeff Lutz, the legendary racer and competitor, is one of the fan favorites for a reason. Not only does he live up to his reputation, but he also has his own car company. Street racing does come with great risk, and there is always a chance of someone getting hurt. Now, fans are worried about Jeff after news spread via social media that something has happened to him.

Is Jeff doing OK? Read on as we help you fill in the blanks.