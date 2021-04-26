Ryan Martin of 'Street Outlaws' Makes Money From More Than Racing

Because Ryan's auto shop B&R Performance is privately owned, it's not required to share its financials publicly. So there's no way to know for sure how much money he makes from that business. But we do know that his salary from Street Outlaws could be pretty big. Other members of the cast make $20,000 to $30,000 per episode. And we can't forget that TV stars get residuals any time their episodes air.

It makes sense that both of Ryan's streams of income are contributing to his net worth, which several sources report is around $2 million. Ryan's shop is getting much more exposure thanks to Street Outlaws. He's reportedly worked with some big names in racing and the shop had a good reputation even before his success on the show.

It could be that because of B&R's reputation, those who come into the shop who have heard of Street Outlaws could more likely to see the show after. Maybe they knew of Ryan beforehand and will check out the show to support him. However it works, it all seems to point to more money in Ryan's pocket.

You can watch Street Outlaws on the Discovery Channel, Discovery Plus, and Hulu.