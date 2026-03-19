Who Is Banksy? Word on the Street Is That Robin Gunningham Is the Beloved Artist “The name you’ve got I killed years ago.” By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 19 2026, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Anonymity is one of the most powerful tools creatives can use. It allows their work to speak for itself, especially in a world where fans like to dive into the personal lives of creatives. Not to mention, the level of mystique adds another layer to art, making it more intriguing for those who are consuming it.

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Banksy is among the world’s most renowned artists. Known for the beautiful "Girl With Balloon" piece, the famous work signifies a touch of innocence and hope. If you’re a fan of the paint-and-sip craze, you’ve likely tried your hand at creating the piece. That said, Banksy’s graffiti-style artworks have only made fans more dedicated to learning more about them. So, who is Banksy? Reports suggest that his identity may have been revealed.

Source: MEGA

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Who is Banksy? Some folks believe Robin Gunningham is the artist.

There have been a few guesses about Banksy's identity. However, Reuters reports that the one identity that seems to be sticking is Robin Gunningham. The outlet’s report, via an investigation by The Daily Mail, revealed that Robin, who apparently changed his name from David Jones sometime around 2008, is a Bristol-born man.

They alleged that this report “comes as close as anyone possibly can to revealing” Banksy’s identity. However, Banksy’s longtime lawyer, Mark Stephens, quickly stepped in to dispel the rumor. “[The creator] does not accept that many of the details contained within your enquiry are correct,” Mark told Reuters.

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Source: MEGA

He also shared that Banksy’s anonymity is necessary because the artist has “been subjected to fixated, threatening, and extremist behavior.” “[Working] anonymously or under a pseudonym serves vital societal interests,” he wrote. “It protects freedom of expression by allowing creators to speak truth to power without fear of retaliation, censorship, or persecution — particularly when addressing sensitive issues such as politics, religion, or social justice.”

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Given that Banksy’s lawyer came out to address the claims about the Robin Gunningham identity, some folks believe there may be some truth to them.

London builder George Georgiou also stated that he’s not Banksy.

The Daily Mail reports that ever since George Georgiou, a London builder, was seen installing Perspex around one of the artist's creations on Hornsey Road, near Finsbury Park, north London, in March 2024, many fans believe that he’s Banksy. Essentially, it’s believed to be a situation of the artist hiding out in plain sight.

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Source: MEGA

However, once multiple media outlets had used photos of George, the builder decided to set the record straight. “'I'm not Banksy. ... It's really annoying, it's ridiculous, and it's disturbing,” the builder told the outlet. “The first day, it was a laugh. It's a bit of an old joke now.”