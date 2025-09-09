Banksy Has a Very Impressive Net Worth for Someone Who Remains Anonymous The artist made a statement with a controversial mural that was left at the Royal Courts of Justice. By Diego Peralta Updated Sept. 9 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the course of decades, Banksy has remained completely anonymous. No matter how hard media outlets and enthusiastic investigators have tried, the identity of the artist has never been confirmed. Banksy's work is known for the political statements it makes and for the unconventional spaces in which it appears. It's hard to stop someone who can't be identified from leaving their mark behind. Everyone knows the authorities have tried.

Article continues below advertisement

But even if Banksy has never been identified, there's the matter of how much money their art generates. Collectors and public figures alike always want to get their hands on the artist's paintings and other works. These transactions can turn out to be very expensive for the right customers. What does Banksy's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the monetary and stock value of the elusive and rebellious artist.

What is Banksy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Banksy holds a net worth of $50 million. That amount is pretty impressive for someone who hasn't been publicly identified. Banksy's net worth comes from the value of what they leave behind in the form of graffiti or some other artistic expression. CBS once reported that a blockchain company once purchased a piece of Banksy's artwork for $95,000. The customers then proceeded to burn the art and digitize it to make a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Banksy Artist Net worth: $50 million Banksy is an anonymous artist who is famous for their political commentary. While the world doesn't know the identity of the artist, their art has been valued at very high prices over the years. Banksy has been working for decades, and they're not showing any signs of stopping soon.

Article continues below advertisement

There is no need for the world to know who Banksy is in order to come up with an estimation of how valuable their work is. While some spend their time attempting to figure out what the face behind the art looks like, others sit back to enjoy the message Banksy is attempting to convey. In late 2025, a mural by Banksy appeared on the walls of the Royal Courts of London, according to Colossal. The graffiti depicted a traditional judge physically assaulting a protester.

What is Banksy's real identity?

As if it were a mystery at the center of a Knives Out movie, several attempts have been made to discover Banksy's real identity. During an old interview with The Guardian, a physical description of the artist emerged, after years of mystery puzzling fans. Banksy was described as a white man who was twenty-eight years old in 2003. This would mean that the artist would be at least fifty years old in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Another Guardian report followed a thread in which Robin Gunningham was pointed at as a potential identity for Banksy. The theory came from taking a look at Robin's recent movements, which matched the appearance of Banksy's artwork from the time. Daily Dot once entertained the idea of Robert Del Naja being Banksy, after the artist established a connection between themself and the member of Massive Attack.