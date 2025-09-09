Lachlan Murdoch's Net Worth: The Heir Who Took Over a Media Empire Lachlan’s wealth is buried in trusts, payouts, and corporate compensation. By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 9 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When your father is Rupert Murdoch, inheriting money isn’t the end of the story. It’s the beginning of a global drama and a popular show, Succession, replaying events based on your life. Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son still standing inside the empire, has officially emerged as the one steering Fox Corp. and News Corp. But when people ask about Lachlan's net worth, the answer isn’t as straightforward as you might think.

Unlike celebrities whose fortunes are tallied through flashy deals, Lachlan’s wealth is buried in trusts, payouts, and corporate compensation. That makes it tricky to pin down, but the pieces we do know are staggering. Let's take a look.

Lachlan Murdoch’s exact net worth is unclear, but the numbers are big.

Business Insider notes that Lachlan’s net worth isn’t publicly clear. What we do know: according to Fox Corporation filings, his base salary in fiscal year 2022 was $3 million. Total compensation that year came to $21,748,681. In 2021, his total package was even higher at $27,675,399. That’s the paycheck side of the story.

But the real fortune lies in the family trust. In September 2025, Reuters reported that Lachlan’s siblings agreed to exit the Murdoch family trust in exchange for billion-dollar payouts. Lachlan retained control of a $3.3 billion trust, set to remain in his hands until at least 2050. That trust holds controlling stakes in Fox Corp. and News Corp., meaning Lachlan’s real worth comes with power attached.

Forbes added that Rupert and Lachlan’s family wealth is estimated at $24.4 billion, up from $19.5 billion just a year earlier, fueled by rising share values. Lachlan himself may not be pegged with an exact number, but he is clearly sitting on a fortune measured in billions. The only public information about his net worth was published by the Australian Financial Review, on their rich list, which was published in 2025 before the settlement, and it values Lachlan's net worth at $3.21 billion.

Lachlan's wealth has a larger meaning.

Beyond the billions, Lachlan’s fortune represents control over some of the most influential media outlets on the planet. Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and major entertainment properties all fall under his watch. His leadership decisions impact how millions consume information every day. That’s why people care about Lachlan’s money. It’s not just about how many homes he can buy or yachts he can sail. It’s about how much sway he has in shaping political debate, cultural trends, and the future of journalism itself.

It also reflects a generational shift. After decades under Rupert Murdoch, the family business now runs through Lachlan. With a trust that lasts until 2050, he has both the authority and resources to shape the next 25 years of media battles. Streaming wars, news polarization, and the fight for global influence are all in his hands.