Meet Bobbie Thomas, the Trendy Style Editor for NBC's 'Today Show'

Bobbie Thomas is most known for being the Style Editor for the Today Show, in which she often appears on in-person wearing quite stylish outfits and trendy makeup looks (you're probably used to seeing her on Today with Hoda and Jenna monthly). Her popular lifestyle advice and fashion and beauty trend knowledge air often on Today as "Bobbie's Buzz," as well as through style and beauty-related articles on Today.com.

Basically, Bobbie is quite the expert when it comes to fashion and beauty!