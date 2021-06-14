Chrisey Pressley, Yung Miami's Brother, Has Found Himself in Trouble With the Law

Chrisey Pressley, Yung Miami's Brother, Has Found Himself in Trouble With the LawBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 14 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Fans of the rap group City Girls know member Yung Miami (real name Caresha Brownlee) very well. Not only has the rapper been open with fans about struggles she’s faced growing up, but she has also shared that her mom has served time behind bars. However, it looks like another family member of the Florida-born rapper may suffer the same fate.
While many people are aware that Yung Miami has a little sister — she often shares pictures of her on social media — it came as a shock for some fans to learn that the rapper also has a brother. After all, Yung Miami seems partial to a certain level of privacy when it comes to her family. Now, it looks like the cat is out of the bag as it’s being reported that Chrisey Pressley is Yung Miami’s brother.
Read on to learn more about who Chrisey is and why he’s a hot topic.
Chrisey Pressley, Yung Miami’s brother, has been arrested in South Florida in connection with a mall shooting.
Journal Beat reports that Chrisey Pressley, younger brother of rapper Yung Miami, was arrested on June 9, 2021.
The outlet shares that Chrisey was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Aventura Mall in May 2021. He is currently facing one count of carrying a concealed firearm.
The site shares that according to Chrisey’s arrest form, he was seen pulling out the firearm and showing it to a group of men in the midst of a fight. However, he did not shoot the gun. Chrisey then took off and ran out of the mall.
As a result, shots were fired; three people were reportedly shot and wounded while two people were injured due to the melee.
Hollywood Unlocked shares that Chrisey reportedly admitted that he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, but “carried a handgun because he is famous.”
In case you didn’t know, Chrisey is also a rapper and performs under the stage name FBE Chris.
Yung Miami has remained mum about Chrisey’s arrest.
As the news of Chrisey’s arrest continues to circulate around social media, Yung Miami has been pretty tight-lipped about the topic.
She has yet to address or make any statements via social media, and fans think that she’ll likely stay away from the drama.
Many believe that the “Flewed Out” rapper already knows how the legal system works and prefers not to speak on the issue at hand.
On the flip side, others believe that she’s simply staying out of it because of the possible effect it can have on her career.
Although Chrisey was released on bond for the mall shooting, he has been in trouble with the law before.
Reports share that Chrisey also has to face a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed firearm from January 2021.
With all of this said, he may have to spend time behind bars if convicted of his alleged crimes — especially since this is not his first firearm charge.