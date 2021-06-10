Rapper Pooh Shiesty Is Behind Bars After Alleged Connection to Miami Shooting

And another one bites the dust. For some reason, it seems that getting in trouble with the law is a common occurrence for entertainers, and in particular, rap artists. Over the last few years, we’ve seen Da Baby get arrested twice. Silentó is currently awaiting trial , and NBA YoungBoy fighting to be released from jail.

Now, Memphis-born rapper Pooh Shiesty has appeared to suffer the same fate. The “Back in Blood” MC left social media in shambles when news broke of his arrest. While many people think they know why he’s currently behind bars, some are still questioning what actually went down.

Why did Pooh Sheisty get arrested? Read on as we give you the rundown.