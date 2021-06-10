Rapper Pooh Shiesty Is Behind Bars After Alleged Connection to Miami Shooting

Rapper Pooh Shiesty Is Behind Bars After Alleged Connection to Miami ShootingBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 10 2021, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
And another one bites the dust. For some reason, it seems that getting in trouble with the law is a common occurrence for entertainers, and in particular, rap artists. Over the last few years, we’ve seen Da Baby get arrested twice. Silentó is currently awaiting trial, and NBA YoungBoy fighting to be released from jail.
Now, Memphis-born rapper Pooh Shiesty has appeared to suffer the same fate. The “Back in Blood” MC left social media in shambles when news broke of his arrest. While many people think they know why he’s currently behind bars, some are still questioning what actually went down.
Why did Pooh Sheisty get arrested? Read on as we give you the rundown.
Pooh Shiesty got arrested due to an alleged connection to a Miami strip club shooting.
Pooh Shiesty (real name: Lontrell Denell Williams Jr.) surrendered to Miami authorities on June 8, 2021, per NBC Miami.
The MC was detained by police due to an alleged connection to a shooting at King of Diamond, a popular Miami strip club, over Memorial Day weekend. The Miami-Dade Police Department had a warrant out for the rapper’s arrest on an aggravated battery charge, per The Shade Room.
The Miami Herald reports that Williams is suspected of shooting a security guard in the leg. The warrant claims that the melee started when a security guard was escorting Williams out of the club. Apparently, someone allegedly knocked money out of the rapper’s pocket and the crowd reportedly began trying to retrieve the cash.
In turn, this allegedly led to the rapper returning to the stage, where a security guard attempted to stop him from taking his gun out. But, shots rang out anyway.
And since videos of the shooting have gone viral on social media, the authorities likely used the footage as evidence.
Making matters worse, one video showed Williams walking out of the strip club appearing to have a firearm in his possession. As you can imagine, the jury of public opinion is already out on whether or not the rapper is responsible for the crime.
Pooh Shiesty may have to serve hard time if convicted.
Unfortunately, this is not Williams' first rodeo with law enforcement. This is the second time the rapper has been arrested due to allegedly being involved in a shooting.
NBC Miami reports that the 21-year-old was arrested in October 2020 in connection with a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Miami. He was booked and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft.
While the rapper has been out on bond after pleading not guilty, his latest arrest has the potential to work against him in the future.
Since he is now facing a charge of aggravated battery, there is a great possibility that he may have to do time behind bars if convicted.
Although Williams was granted a $10,000 bond on charges from the strip club shooting, he had to remain behind bars until June 10, 2021, because the rapper must see a judge in regard to his October 2020 shooting case.