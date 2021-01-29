More Than Just Blac Chyna's Friend, Dencia Is a Brand on Her Own

Per Allure , Chyna, a notorious makeup mogul in her own right, brokered a business deal with Dencia to promote their diamond illuminating and lightening cream, which was heavily marketed in African countries as a skin tone lightener. Fans were quick to slam both Dencia and Chyna for selling products that promote colorism and heavily targeting their sales in Nigeria where per People , over three-quarters of women use some sort of skin-lightening product.

Chyna never addressed the controversy at the time and has seemingly put it all aside as she and Dencia continue to build upon their already strong friendship. Despite the backlash from the collaborative effort and the targeted sales of skin whiteners, which Dencia addressed to Hollywood Unlocked by saying she just simply ignores the haters, Whitenicious brand products are still available worldwide.