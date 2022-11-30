Meet Don Pollo, the Hilarious Spanish-Speaking TikToker With a Massive Following

Cheers to the power of TikTok! As of writing, Don Pollo has earned 1.1 million followers.

It has long been said that gaining a massive following comes from being unapologetically yourself and showcasing your personality, which is something Don excels in. While some folks may be unable to decipher what he’s saying, seeing Don tell stories while working his way through a plate of food is quite entertaining.

That said, we can assume that Don Pollo will continue to not miss any meals and grow his following in the process.