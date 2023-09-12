Home > Viral News > Influencers Who Is Drew Knotts? She Was Recently Revealed to Be Dating a Popular Influencer Who is Drew Knotts? She was recently revealed to have started dating a popular influencer on TikTok. Here's what we know about her so far. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 12 2023, Published 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@drewknotts

The Gist: Drew Knotts is an up-and-coming fashion influencer.

She graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor's degree.

She was recently revealed to be dating a popular TikToker.

With influencers and TikTokers practically taking over the world in the 2020s, they've become as popular and famous as movie stars or fashion icons. Similarly, we can't help but keep an eye on their love lives. Those who end up dating influencers and online celebrities can practically become famous overnight with all eyes on a new budding relationship. Drew Knotts knows that all too well.

In early September 2023, it was revealed that Drew began dating one of the most popular TikTokers active today. As such, fans and the TikTok-obsessed are eager to know exactly who Drew is. Interestingly enough, there's plenty on her that one can glean on the internet. Let's break it down.

Who is Drew Knotts? She's the latest girlfriend of a popular TikToker.

Though TikTokers may have only recently gotten to know Drew Knotts, there's plenty of information on her scattered across the internet that dates back to her high school years. According to the Georgia Southern University website, she graduated from Plant City High School in Florida before attending Georgia Southern. She previously played women's soccer before tearing her ACL during her senior year of high school.

On her LinkedIn profile, it mentions that she transferred from Georgia Southern to The University of Mississippi where she graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor's degree in hospitality administration/management. She continued playing women's soccer during this time. As of this writing, she currently works as a sales development representative for a consumer analytics company called Buxton.

Aside from her credentials, she's also highly active on social media with over 14.6 thousand followers on Instagram and 20.3 thousand followers on TikTok. While she might be no stranger to popularity, she's certainly received a lot more attention thanks to recent news on her love life.

Drew Knotts is currently in a relationship with TikToker Tayler Holder.

On Sept. 3, 2023, TikToker and musician Tayler Holder revealed that he and Drew were officially dating. In case you haven't heard of him, Tayler is an immensely popular influencer on TikTok with nearly 20 million followers on the platform and over one billion likes across his videos. He was even part of Hype House, a TikTok content collective project in which several major influencers lived in the same house creating content together, before leaving in late 2020.

