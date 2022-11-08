Who Is Evan Kardon? Details Behind the TikTok Influencer and His Latest Controversy
Like any social media platform, TikTok has its own little communities where people post and comment on topics that they have a shared interest in. You have your average social circles for gaming, sports, and animals, but you can even find corners of TikTok dedicated to some pretty specific hobbies like car building or gym life.
When it comes to "GymTok," there are few who participate quite like Evan Kardon.
Evan is a fitness influencer on TikTok who regularly posts himself lifting at the gym. As of this writing, he has over 807,000 followers and his videos have garnered upwards of 53.9 million likes.
But with TikTokers who have this much clout, there's always a chance that some inappropriate behavior is lurking around the corner. Evan recently came under fire for his interactions with minors. Here's what you should know about the influencer and his recent controversy.
Who is Evan Kardon on TikTok?
Twenty-eight-year-old Evan Kardon is a known fitness personality on TikTok. Touting himself as a power lifter and bodybuilder, he posts regularly about his gym accomplishments, including mirror selfies and lifting videos. He previously posted a video of himself performing a deadlift of over 840 pounds, an admittedly-impressive feat. He also sells fitness hoodies and other merchandise. He even runs a YouTube channel where he posts compilations of his TikTok content.
His brags aren't exactly humble, though. Many of his videos involve him flexing his lifting abilities on other fitness TikTokers.
His content can come off as harsh and unwelcoming, especially when more often than not, he is physically stronger than most of them. In fact, most of his videos have their comment sections restricted only to mutual followers if the section is even open in the first place.
As far as gym bros go, he seems to be more "gym" than "bro" as far as influencers go. But he may not last too much longer on the platform thanks to recent controversy.
Evan Kardon has come under fire for recent controversy.
In late 2022, outlets like Sportskeeda reported that Evan has been allegedly sending texts to minors on his Instagram account, which appears to be deactivated.
Another fitness TikToker named @mrgoobreturns reported findings that suggest Evan has been instigating conversations with an Instagram user with a decoy account posing as an underage girl. Sportskeeda has also reported that Evan is married with a child.
Many users in the GymTok community have banded together to cancel Evan Kardon for his actions, publicly shaming him for his behavior.
For his part, Evan has not deactivated his account and even still continues to post videos despite the controversy.
As of this writing, Evan has provided little comment about his actions, let alone an apology.