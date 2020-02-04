We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
hans-agt-1580836161339.jpg
Source: NBC

Meet Over-the-Top 'America's Got Talent' Finalist Hans!

By

He officially launched his campaign to be the winner in 2020. 

America's Got Talent: The Champions contestant Hans (real name Matt Gilbertson) came out with a bang on last night's episode (Feb. 3) of the reality competition series. The "German" accordionist is known for his flashy performances and over-the-top personality and he is hoping to walk away with the top prize of NBC reality competition. 

Hans has performed his cabaret shows all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, and if you're unfamiliar with the international superstar, get with the program, honey. Here's what you need to know about the Liberace-esque performer. 