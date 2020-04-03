Charlotte Hale Is a Host, but Also the Victim of a Body Snatcher on 'Westworld'

And when she mentions in the show about not wanting to look like Charlotte because she killed all of them, it would make sense for Clementine to say something like that. Right now, Charlotte could be anyone, though her motives are clear. Whatever Dolores needs to take down the human race and unchain everyone, humans and hosts alike, she will do. And there will undoubtedly be more bloodshed along the way.

Watch Westworld on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.