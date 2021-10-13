Fans Are Convinced That Justine Skye and Giveon Have Called Their Relationship Quits

Fans Are Convinced That Justine Skye and Giveon Have Called Their Relationship QuitsBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 13 2021, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
Many R&B lovers agree that Justine Skye — born Justine Indira Skyers — felt like a breath of fresh air when she stepped on the scene in 2013. Known for her soothing vocals and hip-hop sound, the Jamaican-American songstress instantly earned a loyal fan base along with plenty of beauty and fashion partnerships.
In addition to Justine’s impressive vocals, she’s also a knockout. So, it’s no surprise that she frequently catches the eye of various men in and out of the industry. For a while, Justine Skye has been seen canoodling and hanging out with her main squeeze, fellow singer Giveon.
However, the 26-year-old recently shared a few tweets that have fans questioning her relationship status. So, who is Justine Skye dating? Keep reading to find out.
Social media users believe that Justine Skye and Given may have ended their alleged romance.
Even though neither Justine nor Giveon has publicly confirmed or denied the status of their relationship, social media users have long been convinced that the two were an item, until recently. According to TheJasmineBRAND, rumors about the pair's relationship have been circulating since Dec. 2020 when they spent the Christmas holiday together in Jamaica with family and friends.
The outlet also shared that they were caught by paparazzi having a romantic meal in Feb. 2021. Since then, additional sightings of the pair have been a hot topic in blogs and on social media.
Justine also posted a photo of the pair on Instagram in June 2021, captioning the image with a black heart emoji. Giveon followed suit. But both photos have since been deleted from their respective pages.
Justine took to Twitter and posted a slew of revealing tweets on Oct. 12, 2021, and now fans believe that she and the “For Tonight” singer have called it quits.
In the tweets, Justine spoke about “people breaking her down,” cheaters staying true to their nature, and “letting those that she thought loved her break her." Plus, a now-deleted tweet (via Bossip) served as the ultimate confirmation for fans that she has ended her relationship.
“A man wouldn’t know how to treat you right if you gave them a manual. I know I shouldn’t, but I really can’t help but blame myself for not saving enough love for me in the end. Whatever. I don't care anymore. I’m done,” Justine wrote.
Giveon has not posted any tweets of his own. In fact, the singer has remained tight-lipped about the topic.
Justine Skye has dated other men in the industry.
In case you didn’t know, Justine is a hot commodity in Hollywood’s dating pool. Not only is she drop-dead gorgeous, but she also keeps a low profile and seems to have a bubbly personality, as shown on her social media pages.
Before starting an alleged romance with Giveon, the Brooklyn native was linked to a few eligible men in the industry. Per The Artist Tree, Justine dated rapper Playboi Carti from 2014 to 2016. The star reportedly went on to date Wizkid in 2016, but the pair quietly separated in 2017.
Justine went on to date Justise Winslow, Lewis Hamilton, GoldLink, and Sheck Wes. Unfortunately, Justine claims that she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of the “Mo Bamba” rapper.
In a lengthy tweet, Justine referred to Sheck as “my abuser” and shared that the rapper and his friends allegedly stalked her and her friends.
She also spoke about the abuse in an Oct. 2018 interview with Billboard.
"I was one of those people who thought, ‘Oh! Nobody would ever put their hands on me,’" Justine told the outlet. "You [must] find the strength to remove yourself from the situation. Understand that you are important. You are valuable. Your life is valuable. Your love is valuable! You deserve so much better."
Since the star has been through a lot on the relationship front, it’s understandable that she prefers to keep her dating life on the hush-hush. As for her current relationship status, there is no telling where Justine and Giveon stand.
But fans are hopeful that she and Giveon can work through any issues they have.