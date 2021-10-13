Fans Are Convinced That Justine Skye and Giveon Have Called Their Relationship Quits

Many R&B lovers agree that Justine Skye — born Justine Indira Skyers — felt like a breath of fresh air when she stepped on the scene in 2013. Known for her soothing vocals and hip-hop sound, the Jamaican-American songstress instantly earned a loyal fan base along with plenty of beauty and fashion partnerships.

In addition to Justine’s impressive vocals, she’s also a knockout. So, it’s no surprise that she frequently catches the eye of various men in and out of the industry. For a while, Justine Skye has been seen canoodling and hanging out with her main squeeze, fellow singer Giveon.

However, the 26-year-old recently shared a few tweets that have fans questioning her relationship status. So, who is Justine Skye dating? Keep reading to find out.