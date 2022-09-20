Meet Pro Drag Race Royalty — 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star Kayla Morton
Among the drivers who risk their lives every week on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is drag race royalty, Kayla Morton. As the daughter of ex-Pro Stock racer Stanley Morton, Kayla’s made name for herself both on and off the track.
She, her dad, and her boyfriend Chris “Boosted GT” Hamilton have all appeared on the series before, and viewers are dying to know more about the close knit-family of drag racers. Here’s everything we know about the Street Outlaws star!
Who is Kayla Morton on ‘Street Outlaws’?
Kayla isn’t new to pro-racing, she’s true to it. In addition to drag racing, she also builds motors for a living.
In an interview with Drag Illustrated, Kayla opened up about growing up in the garage and how she manages to thrive in a male-dominated industry. According to her, she and her 1993 Ford Mustang fit in just fine.
“I’ve been around these boys my whole life, so I’m not really intimidated or worried that I’m a girl. They treat me as equal,” Kayla told the outlet. “They know where I come from, and they know the race cars that I’ve had in the past and so they respect that.”
Although Kayla makes drag racing look easy, the sport has put her life in danger on more than one occasion. In early 2022, news reports revealed that the 28-year-old driver had been involved in an accident after her fuel line came loose during a test drive at Huston Raceway Park.
But that didn’t stop Kayla, as her need for speed runs deep in her bloodline. As seen on Street Outlaws, Kayla is pretty tight with her dad, who also serves as her crew chief.
“If you know me, you know this is the most important man in my life,” Kayla captioned a photo of her and her dad on Instagram. “My daddy is gentle and kind. He’s the hardest working man I know. He will go above and beyond to help me see this crazy dream of ours come true.”
She added that her father is the kind of man she’d want to marry. Speaking of which, is Kayla single? Here’s what we know about her boyfriend and Street Outlaws co-star Chris!
Is Kayla Morton married? Meet her partner, Chris 'Boosted GT' Hamilton!
Although Kayla and Boosted GT have been together for some time, they don’t appear to have tied the knot just yet. However, Kayla already has two children — Austin and Cooper — who she welcomed during a previous relationship.
In an earlier episode of Street Outlaws, viewers saw Kayla and Chris go head-to-head. In the end, Chris came out on top, but that clearly hasn't slowed Kayla down.
You can see Kayla on new episodes of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery!