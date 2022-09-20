Meet Pro Drag Race Royalty — 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star Kayla Morton

Kayla isn’t new to pro-racing, she’s true to it. In addition to drag racing, she also builds motors for a living.

In an interview with Drag Illustrated, Kayla opened up about growing up in the garage and how she manages to thrive in a male-dominated industry. According to her, she and her 1993 Ford Mustang fit in just fine.

“I’ve been around these boys my whole life, so I’m not really intimidated or worried that I’m a girl. They treat me as equal,” Kayla told the outlet. “They know where I come from, and they know the race cars that I’ve had in the past and so they respect that.”