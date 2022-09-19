'Street Outlaws' Star Wayne Smozanek Passed Away in February 2022
Most drag racing fans are probably familiar with the Discovery Channel’s hit show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. Over the years, the series has shed a light on street racing culture throughout various cities in the U.S. Not only are these racers able to gain street cred and bragging rights for their feats, they’re also able to bring home cash prizes, which makes the stakes even higher. That said, many of the racers have been able to make a name for themself — including Wayne Smozanek.
Fans of the show knew Wayne to be the owner of Performance Center Auto Repair in Jupiter. Fla. Wayne also had a deep affinity for monster trucks and was a permanent fixture at drag racing events, which led him to being cast on the series. However, fans noticed that Wayne has been MIA and have become worried. So, what happened to Wayne Smozanek? Here’s what we know.
Wayne Smozanek sadly passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in February 2022.
According to Wayne’s wife, Wendy Davison Smozanek, the drag-racer passed away in early February 2022.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to let our family, friends, racers and fans know that Wayne Smozanek has passed away! We are truly devastated and heartbroken. He is already missed ... and I promise his legacy will live on,” the post reads.
Before Wayne passed, Wendy shared with her Facebook family that she, the reality star, and their son Will tested positive for COVID-19 in a December 18, 2021 Facebook post. Although Wendy and Will were able to go home and get rest, Wayne was admitted into the hospital after it was found that he had pneumonia, a common complication of COVID-19.
Since that time, Wendy provided fans with updates about Wayne’s condition. On December 25, 2021, Wendy shared that Wayne sent her a few text messages in regards to his condition. And at the time, there was no change in his condition.
Wendy and Will continued to remain strong as they were cleared to visit Wayne in the hospital — but only from a distance, since Wayne was in the ICU.
On December 29, 2021, Wendy shared that Wayne’s condition started to improve and shared her thanks to everyone that has been praying for Wayne’s full recovery. She also went into detail to explain Wayne’s timeline in the hospital.
“COVID-19 is tough ... but Wayne is tougher! He has been in the hospital since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 and in the ICU since Sunday, Dec. 19. That is approximately 11 days in ICU and 13 days in the hospital. We have no time on when he will cross the finish line and get released, but we are looking forward to each day and tomorrow we pray that his number remains consistent," Wendy wrote.
Unfortunately, December 31, 2021, and then took a turn for the worse as Wayne’s oxygen numbers began to drop and was later put on a ventilator in mid-January 2022. Wendy continued to ask followers for prayers, but unfortunately, Wayne later passed away.
Season 5 of ‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ will pay homage to Wayne Smozanek.
Dealing with a loss is always difficult. However, Team X is determined to race their hearts out in order to secure a win and honor Wayne’s legacy.
In a Season 5 clip, shared by Wendy, members of Team X can all be seen talking about Wayne and sharing their sentiments on his passing. The gentleman all agreed that Wayne was a great guy that was always there whenever anyone was in need.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Wayne Smozanek.
Catch new episodes of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Mondays at 8p.m. EST on The Discovery Channel.