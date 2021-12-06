Are Boosted and Kayla From 'Street Outlaws' Still Together? Here's the Scoop

It doesn’t look like the relationship between Kayla and Boosted was built to last. According to a report from Reality Tidbit, a source close to the couple revealed they’re officially done with each other. In more recent episodes of Street Outlaws, Kayla’s been the one to show up for races while Boosted has remained away from the spotlight. From the perspective of insightful Street Outlaw fans, it seems they’re doing their best to steer clear of each other.